Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $31.53 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $31,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KE by 11.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KE by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KE by 25.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in KE by 29.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

