Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $34.65 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.21% of NiSource worth $34,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of NiSource by 7.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NiSource by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 598,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 631.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,620 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 57.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE NI opened at $36.57 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

