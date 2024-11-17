Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $38.76 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $38,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 66.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 733.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $86.13.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

