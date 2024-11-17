Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $37,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $714,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 9.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

