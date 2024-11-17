Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 3,238 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,830. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TWLO opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.