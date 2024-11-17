Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Watsco worth $31,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 76.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $520.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.47 and its 200 day moving average is $482.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.33 and a 52 week high of $545.49.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

