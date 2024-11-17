Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Catalent worth $24,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Catalent by 403.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 297,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 120,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,872,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Stock Up 0.3 %

Catalent stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTLT

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.