Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 425 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $35,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $363.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,743.40. This represents a 96.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,215.24. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,396 shares of company stock worth $42,175,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

