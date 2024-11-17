Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 5,252 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 695,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $35,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Rollins by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,927,000 after buying an additional 206,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

