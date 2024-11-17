Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,865 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Super Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Super Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Super Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Super Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Super Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Super Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Super Group stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 0.67. Super Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

About Super Group

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.