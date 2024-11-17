Susan Ocampo Sells 105,782 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,914,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,385,369.36. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,296,897.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $7,438,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $5,459,090.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 93,728 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $9,965,160.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $140.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.