Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

