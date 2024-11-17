The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $9,030,368.44 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $408.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.34 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.