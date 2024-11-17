The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.0 %

KHC stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.