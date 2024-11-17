The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Middleby alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 306.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Middleby by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.0% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.41. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.15). Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $942.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Middleby

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.