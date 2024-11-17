Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.62 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

