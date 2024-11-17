VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Stake Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02. The stock has a market cap of $639.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

