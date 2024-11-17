Versor Investments LP Invests $187,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $558.44 million, a PE ratio of 151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

