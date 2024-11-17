Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 5,400 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 88.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $42.48 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

