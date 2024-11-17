Versor Investments LP Sells 15,618 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 94.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BROS opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.47. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $50.24.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $327,691.46. This trade represents a 92.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at $522,622.80. The trade was a 71.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707 over the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

