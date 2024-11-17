Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,771,000 after purchasing an additional 870,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

NYSE RHP opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.71%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

