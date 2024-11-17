Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 2,006.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

VITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 7.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

