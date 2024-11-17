Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 85,361 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $150.09 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average is $209.92. The company has a market cap of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

