Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after buying an additional 1,728,005 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 210.4% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,703,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $28,698,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

