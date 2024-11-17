Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZETA. Bank of America upped their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

