10,687 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 78.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,002 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,433,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,962 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of AUR stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,535.68. The trade was a 94.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,208,830 shares of company stock valued at $45,295,991. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

