10,714 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

