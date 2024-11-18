12,500 Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 9.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,618,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 299,594 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.6% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TransAlta by 22.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 71.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 269,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TransAlta by 8.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 640,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

TAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

