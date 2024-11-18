12,579 Shares in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Images by 95.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In related news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $29,132.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,654.30. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $116,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,897.61. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,427 shares of company stock valued at $652,130. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GETY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Getty Images Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

