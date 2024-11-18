13,200 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $784,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,838.58. The trade was a 54.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,525.50. The trade was a 13.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,577,309 shares of company stock valued at $42,151,184. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.