14,344 Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 920,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

