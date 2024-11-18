18,600 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 74.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 741,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

EBS stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $418.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

