4,322 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB opened at $47.89 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $616,812.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,735. This represents a 47.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.76 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,147.92. The trade was a 0.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOB

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.