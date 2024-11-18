469 Shares in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $260.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.93. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $198.73 and a twelve month high of $267.35.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.