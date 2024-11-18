Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $599,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,225,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 462,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $75.97 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.