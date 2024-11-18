Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 5,346 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Stock Up 5.5 %

ARDX stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 27,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $165,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at $937,057.60. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $30,993.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,206.02. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,983 shares of company stock worth $1,514,002 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

