Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,054 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 608,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 353,384 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 3,070,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 970,859 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,581.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after purchasing an additional 585,644 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 399,745 shares during the period.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

