Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,885 Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $96,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDSN opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

