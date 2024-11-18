Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,003 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BIGC opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $474.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

