Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 652.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 295,658 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Yext by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 86.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Yext by 53.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 321,812 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YEXT opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.23 million, a P/E ratio of -155.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,777.50. The trade was a 27.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

