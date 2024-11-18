Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 15,231 Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 908.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $4.79 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $405.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Articles

