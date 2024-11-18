Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $111,000 in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -11.59%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

