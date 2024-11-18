Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $121,000 in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 263.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 506,476 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 74.7% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 468,573 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,889,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 399,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,268,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after buying an additional 236,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Get Our Latest Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.