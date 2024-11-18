Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $94,000 Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 334,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 250,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $871,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

