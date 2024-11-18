Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,624 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $1,338,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.06 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

