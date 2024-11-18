Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 72.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $353.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

