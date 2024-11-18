Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 72.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
European Wax Center Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $353.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
