Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIP. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

