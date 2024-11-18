Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $5.92.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.