Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 38,920 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,920 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP's holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 25,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $318,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,952.20. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $393,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,997.86. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,934 shares of company stock worth $2,075,538 in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.46.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

