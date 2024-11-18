Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $690.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $150.09 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.